Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,362 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

