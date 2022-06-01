Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $435,000 Investment in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of BlackSky Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,350,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,175,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,175,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,140,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,592,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKSY opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

