Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $328.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

