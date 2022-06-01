Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 8,054 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.