Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,194 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Agiliti by 20.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agiliti by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agiliti by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Agiliti by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,727.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

