Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,117 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,117 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,609 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,397,270 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $248,804. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of DDD opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

