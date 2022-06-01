Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,741,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 514,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.87.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

