Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equity Residential by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,254,000 after acquiring an additional 534,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,658,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,156,000 after acquiring an additional 317,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,428,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.15.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

