Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 12,154 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

