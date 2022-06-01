Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,499 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in KB Home were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

