Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 2,504 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $10,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $4,731,000. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 105.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 299,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

