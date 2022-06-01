Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 29,111 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,111 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,376,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 20.9% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 272,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after buying an additional 47,022 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

