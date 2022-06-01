Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 37,550 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.