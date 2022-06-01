Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 718 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

About International Bancshares (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

