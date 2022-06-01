Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $417,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NICE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after buying an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth about $51,778,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth about $16,713,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $10,668,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.29.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.36. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

