Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $433,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
