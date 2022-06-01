Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $447,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,157,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 140,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

