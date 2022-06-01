Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of API. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Agora by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Agora by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 592,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 411,299 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agora by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,264,000 after acquiring an additional 303,756 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Agora by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agora by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 227,396 shares during the last quarter.

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

API opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

