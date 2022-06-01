Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:SNP opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.52 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $2.4674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

