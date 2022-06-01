Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Computer Programs and Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $470.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $64,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,469.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $441,084 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.