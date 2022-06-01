Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inogen by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.43 million, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

