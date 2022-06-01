Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,730. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

