Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 101,911 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,652.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036,835 shares in the company, valued at $87,353,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $161,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

