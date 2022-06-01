Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.32% of Rapid Micro Biosystems worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,362.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,816,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,565.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 118,316 shares of company stock valued at $520,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

RPID opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 296.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

