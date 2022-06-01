Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,786 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.