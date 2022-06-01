Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. StockNews.com cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,816.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 173,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,643,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.