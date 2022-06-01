Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $8,120,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,882,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,728,000 after purchasing an additional 992,210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

