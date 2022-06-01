Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 32.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.