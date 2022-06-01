Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,170 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of AXIS Capital worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,498,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 352,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,380,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,202,000 after purchasing an additional 243,693 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 81.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

