Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,550 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Lazard worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

LAZ opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

