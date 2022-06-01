Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,055 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.78% of PetMed Express worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PETS. StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

