Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,925 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

