Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 77,823 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 96.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 241,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

CDMO opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $28,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $253,047 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

