Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 82,801 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 268.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of TuSimple worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,620,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 543,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 2,883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 288,985 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $26,344.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,331 shares of company stock valued at $83,515 over the last ninety days.

TSP opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSP. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

