Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Welbilt worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

