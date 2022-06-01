Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,487 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of NV5 Global worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.44 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,590 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

