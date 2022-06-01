Rhumbline Advisers Buys 707 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Arvinas worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

