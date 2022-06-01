Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,469 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,276 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 770,386 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

