Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Enova International worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enova International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enova International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ENVA stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

