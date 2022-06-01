Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Big Lots worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $8,471,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

