Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Denbury worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,082,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Denbury by 40.8% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 915,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 265,220 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Denbury by 14.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after acquiring an additional 240,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 84.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,730 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

NYSE:DEN opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 3.33. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

