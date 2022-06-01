Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of National Vision worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in National Vision by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Vision by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in National Vision by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $82,000.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of EYE opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

