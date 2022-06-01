Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 209,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

