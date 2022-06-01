Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

In related news, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

