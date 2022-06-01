Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of ChargePoint worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 786.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 536,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 101.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

