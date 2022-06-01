Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,850 shares of company stock worth $157,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

