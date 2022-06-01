Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.90 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $194,153.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,099 shares in the company, valued at $158,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,318.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,647 shares of company stock worth $5,038,743. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

