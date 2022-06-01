Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 303,162 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

PDM opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.