Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.05 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Proto Labs worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRLB opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.