Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.11 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of AAR worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AAR by 199.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE:AIR opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $2,414,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

